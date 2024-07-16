Veloce Publishing

The Rover Story (Graham Robson)

Frequently bought together:

Description

A Veloce Classic reprint.

Graham Robson traces the history of the Rover company right back to the Starley family’s Coventry-made bicycles of the 1870s. The definitive history of the Rover Company and its products.

A Veloce Classic reprint. Graham Robson traces the history of the company right back to the Starley family’s Coventry-made bicycles of the 1870s. Delving deeply into the records and talking to many people who have been connected with Rover cars since the 1930s, he unfolds a fascinating account of the men who directed the company’s fortunes, of their vision and of their occasional lapses. The company’s impressive record is analysed here in this probing, truthful yet affectionate look at one of the greatest names in the British motor industry. The definitive history of the Rover Company.

A Veloce Classic reprint

Out of print for many years

The definitive history of the Rover Company

Thouroghly researched company records ensure accuracy

Interviews with key people in the Rover story

Every model of Rover

127 photos and diagrams.

Includes the original Land Rovers, Range Rovers and jet cars

Additional Information

Book Title:
The Rover Story
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
200
Author:
Graham Robson
