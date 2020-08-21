The Triumph Tiger Cub Bible (Mike Estall, 2003)

  • The Triumph Tiger Cub Bible (Mike Estall, 2003) (9781904788096)
Description

The Triumph Tiger Cub Bible (Mike Estall, 2003) - 2nd hand book in excellent condition.

Incredibly comprehensive, this book is the ultimate reference source to every aspect of these machines, including 22 very detailed model profiles and delivery details of 113,000 individual machines to 153 countries, color schemes and much, much more. It contains full international history of the popular Triumph Tiger Cub & Triumph Terrier motorcycles, technical and design specifications of engine and transmission components, lubrication, fuel and electrical systems.

About the author (2003)
Mike Estall bought his first Tiger Cub in 1956. Since then he has completed a succession of restoration projects (mostly Tiger Cubs or Terriers) and has researched and collected a vast amount of technical information on these postwar lightweights. He now runs the Tiger Cub and Terrier Register and a worldwide information service for Cub & Terrier owners.

Title The Triumph Tiger Cub Bible
Author Mike Estall
Publisher Veloce Publishing Ltd, 2003
ISBN 1845844823, 9781845844820

