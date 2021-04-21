The Ultimate Book of the Porsche 356 Catalogue Raisonné (Brian Long)

Description

An individually numbered, llimited edition (356 copies).

The definitive and fascinating story of the Porsche 356, and all the racing and rallying cars that sprang from it, told in breathtaking detail.

A possession to treasure.

The Ultimate Book of the Porsche 356 is a new individually numbered, luxury leather-bound and slip-cased limited edition comprising just 356 copies.

The definitive and fascinating account of the Porsche 356, and all the racing and rallying cars that sprang from it, told in breathtaking detail by marque expert Brian Long.

Stunning colour and historic photographs, colour and trim options, range details, engine specifications, chassis numbers, and production figures from the Gmünd cars to the very last production models, make this exclusive edition a historical reference to treasure.

Truly a Catalogue Raisonné for the world’s most discerning Porsche 356 enthusiasts

  • The definitive guide to the iconic Porsche 356: a catalogue raisonné
  • A bespoke leather-bound, slip-cased, limited edition book to keep and treasure
  • Only 356 uniquely numbered copies produced
  • Covers all the Porsche 356 models made between 1948 and 1966
  • Deeply researched and detailed text with hundreds of stunning photographs.
  • Stunning colour and historic photographs, colour and trim options, range details, engine specifications, chassis numbers, and production figures
  • A unique investment for Porsche lovers
