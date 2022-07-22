Thirty Days in May - The Day-By-Day Drama of the 1970 Indy 500 (Hal Higdon)

Description

The Indy 500 is run on Memorial Day each year. This 500-mile race is the only race ever run on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But for thirty days, beginning May 1, it is the one event that dominates the automobile racing calendar.

Here is the exciting story, day by day, of those thirty crucial days--the drivers who hope to start, the time trials, the mechanical problems, and the selection of the lucky thirty-three who will actually race. The list of competitors in 1970 was formidable, and included Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney, A.J. Foyt, and all three Unsers: Al Sr, Bobby, and Jerry. There trials and travails through the month of May are chronicled, along with some of the fascinating cars and owners of the era.

Last but not least, there is the race itself, a fantastic spectacle which took place during a dangerous era of the sport.

This is the story of the 1970 Indy 500, but the scenes are repeated, the first thirty days of every May.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Thirty Days in May: The Day-By-Day Drama of the 1970 Indy 500
Language:
English
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
115
Author:
Hal Higdon
Format:
Paperback
