Three of Jim’s Best DVD - Three Classic Wins by the Legendary Jim Richards

DVD Duration: Approximately 2 Hours 54 Minutes

Three Classic wins by legendary Jim Richards.

JIM Richards is a legend of Australasian motorsport and we celebrate his career on this special edition DVD release in the Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport series.

The New Zealand-born, Australian-based racer is one of the finest all-round racing talents ever produced in the Southern Hemisphere. His successes and achievements are as wide and varied as the cars he’s raced in a stellar career dating back to the 1960s in his homeland.

On this release we have delved into the Seven Sport tape archive to dig out three of his wins from a career that saw him crowned Australian Touring Car Champion four times – in 1985, 1987, 1990 and 1991.

First up we take in the 1985 Better Brakes 100, the penultimate round of that year’s ATCC from July ‘85 with Richards aboard the gorgeous, six-cylinder JPS BMW 635 CSi.

He and this car dominated that season (with 7 wins from 10 rounds), the first touring car title run to Group A international rules in Australia where he had to fight the Mobil Commodore of Peter Brock and Greens-Tuf Mustang of Dick Johnson amid a range of other contenders.

Then we take in the 1987 round of the championship from the old Surfers Paradise circuit in Queensland with Richards claiming victory in the nimble, four-cylinder JPS BMW M3 up against the turbo-charged Nissan Skylines and Ford Sierras as well as the V8 Commodores.

And to round things out we have also included a race win from Richards’ fantastic time with Fred Gibson’s Nissan Motorsport team – the opening round of the 1990 round at Amaroo Park in Sydney.

Watch Richards put on a master class, fending off the advances of scores of Ford Sierras in his turbo Nissan Skyline GTS-R. This result spring-boarded him into a brilliant season in which he won his third Australian Touring Car Championship.

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating a true great of Australasian motorsport, ‘Gentleman’ Jim Richards.