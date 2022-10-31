Tony Sugden's - My 70 Years Of Motor Sport (Mike Allen)

$80.00
Description

Suggy was a successful competitor in the motorcycle world as well as spending a couple of years on the hillclimb and sprint circuit before turning his attentions to Special Saloons.

Suggy was a prolific entrant, sometimes doing over 40 events a year, sometimes three events a weekend!! His faithful wife Rose collecting as many results as she could, in between keeping Suggy on the straight and narrow and producing an endless stream of buttered scones!

The results aren’t complete, especially from the early and latter part of his motorcycle career and the early sprints. Over time these may become unearthed but there is more than enough to show how versatile a competitor he became.

