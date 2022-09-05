Touring Masterpieces of Style

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879116770
UPC:
9788879116770
MPN:
9788879116770
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24 hrs from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$149.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

The fascinating history of Touring, a name of absolute excellence among the creators of Italian car bodies, told through a wealth of illustrations and brief texts. From the early 1930s until the mid-60s, Touring created true works of art. From the Milanese atelier that had in Felice Bianchi Anderloni his deus ex machina appeared a number of models that became authentic icons in the history of the automobile: that was the case with the admirable Flying Star, which was built on an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS rolling chassis and an Isotta Fraschini 8, as were many other Alfas constructed with open and closed bodies in the years that preceded the Second World War. In that period, Touring brought to life its unforgettable Superleggera, cars of extraordinary fascination and elegance that were always the descendants of in-depth aerodynamic studies. Their client list became longer from 1947, with other customers, including Ferrari and the iconic 166 barchetta, Maserati with the extraordinary 3500 GT, Aston Martin, Lancia and Lamborghini. That brilliant trend came to a close in 1966, when Touring was forced to close, only to return 40 years later when the Touring Superleggera returned to spawn a new generation of one-offs. 

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Touring Masterpieces of Style
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2017
Pages:
168
Author:
Greggio L
View AllClose

Related Products

Zagato: Masterpieces Of Style (9788879116701)
Add to Cart

Zagato - Masterpieces Of Style

Giorgio NADA Editore

$149.95
Author: Luciano Greggio and Giorgio Nada Editoire, Hardbound, 196 Pages, ISBN: 9788879116701 -English Edition First Published, March, 2017 It was in 1919 that Ugo Zagato established Carrozzeria...
PININFARINA Masterpieces of Style PININFARINA Masterpieces of Style
Add to Cart

PININFARINA Masterpieces of Style

Giorgio NADA Editore

$149.95
Author: edited by Luciano Greggio  Size: 24x27 cms - Pages: 216- Photos: hundreds in b/w and colour - Hardbound with jacket - Text: English The entire stylistic and industrial history of...
GIUGIARO Masterpieces of Style GIUGIARO Masterpieces of Style
Add to Cart

Giugiaro Masterpieces of Style (Luciano Greggio)

Veloce Publishing

$149.95
Author: edited by Luciano Greggio Size: 24x27 cms - Pages: 208- Photos: hundreds in b/w and colour - Hardbound with jacket - Text: English A volume devoted to Giugiaro and Italdesign could hardly not...
Vignale - Masterpieces of Style (Luciano Greggio) (9788879117210) Vignale - Masterpieces of Style (Luciano Greggio) (9788879117210)
Add to Cart

Vignale - Masterpieces of Style (Luciano Greggio)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$149.95
Author: Luciano Greggio, ISBN: 9788879117210, Published in 2019, Hardcover, 208 pages, 1st ed The history of Vignale, the coachbuilder that bodied the first unforgettable Ferraris of the 1950s -...
Ghia - Masterpieces of Style (Luciano Greggio) (9788879117227)
Add to Cart

Ghia - Masterpieces of Style (Luciano Greggio)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$149.95
An invaluable book that sheds light on a relatively unknown but lengthy chapter in the history of design, This is the story of Ghia of Turin, a company active from the 1920s. The firm was responsible...