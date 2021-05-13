Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787115194
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
  • Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115194)
$29.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 978-1-787115-19-4
By Iain Ayre

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 113 pictures

Benefit from the author’s decades of Triumph experience, with the real facts you need to evaluate and buy a Herald or Vitesse. Covering the small Herald-based Triumphs, this book explains how and where to buy, whether to restore or buy a good example,provides key checks to spot a bad car quickly, and a comprehensive inspection guide.


Benefit from the author’s decades of working on and writing about Triumphs, with the real facts you need to decide whether a Herald or Vitesse is going to suit you. The book covers the chassis-built small Triumph models, explains how and where to buy one, how to handle auctions and whether to buy the best you can find, or to take on a restoration or a rolling restoration. It advises on choosing the right model for your needs and your budget, and describes the flavour of the more pedestrian Herald, contrasted with the more expensive and more powerful Vitesse. The book explains in practical language how to apply key checks to spot a bad car quickly, then gives you a comprehensive inspection guide and an in-depth analysis of the various models’ strengths and weaknesses. It provides inside technical information to save you the painful process of learning about Triumph foibles the hard way. It discusses upgrades, researched thoroughly by the author, and ends with comprehensive details of club backup and support organisations.

Benefit from the author’s decades of working on and writing about Triumphs
The real facts you need to decide if a small Triumph is for you
Coverage of all Triumph Herald-based models
Where and how to buy a Triumph Herald or Vitesse
Whether to restore or not
Advice on choosing the right model for your needs and your budget
Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly
Comprehensive inspection guide
In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses
Details of club backup and support organisations

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Triumph Herald 1959 - 1971 Triumph Herald 1959 - 1971

Triumph Herald 1959 - 1971

Brooklands Books

$39.95
By: Brooklands Books . Road Tests, New Model Introductions, Performance Data, Long Term Reports, Restoration, Buying Used, Convertible, Estate, Coupe, 1200, 12/50, 13/60   Other...
Out of stock
Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse &amp; Herald Restoration Manual Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse &amp; Herald Restoration Manual

Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse and Herald Restoration Manual

Haynes

$66.95
By: Lindsay Porter . When the Triumph Herald, Spitfire and derivatives first appeared in the 1960s, their radically new design features made them perfect DIY cars for the owners of the day. Today,...
Out of stock
Triumph TR6: The Essential Buyer's Guide Triumph TR6: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Triumph TR6 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Veloce Publishing

$29.95
By: Roger Williams . A small investment in this book could save you a fortune ... With the aid of this book's step-by-step expert guidance, you'll discover all you need to know about the car you...