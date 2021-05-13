Triumph Herald & Vitesse all models 1959 to 1971 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 978-1-787115-19-4

By Iain Ayre

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 113 pictures

Benefit from the author’s decades of working on and writing about Triumphs, with the real facts you need to decide whether a Herald or Vitesse is going to suit you. The book covers the chassis-built small Triumph models, explains how and where to buy one, how to handle auctions and whether to buy the best you can find, or to take on a restoration or a rolling restoration. It advises on choosing the right model for your needs and your budget, and describes the flavour of the more pedestrian Herald, contrasted with the more expensive and more powerful Vitesse. The book explains in practical language how to apply key checks to spot a bad car quickly, then gives you a comprehensive inspection guide and an in-depth analysis of the various models’ strengths and weaknesses. It provides inside technical information to save you the painful process of learning about Triumph foibles the hard way. It discusses upgrades, researched thoroughly by the author, and ends with comprehensive details of club backup and support organisations.

Benefit from the author’s decades of working on and writing about Triumphs

The real facts you need to decide if a small Triumph is for you

Coverage of all Triumph Herald-based models

Where and how to buy a Triumph Herald or Vitesse

Whether to restore or not

Advice on choosing the right model for your needs and your budget

Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly

Comprehensive inspection guide

In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

Details of club backup and support organisations