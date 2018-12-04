Triumph TR4/4A TR5/250 All Models 1961 - 1968 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• Benefit from the author’s many years of Triumph experience
• Advice on choosing the right model
• Key checks - How to spot a good car quickly
• Comprehensive inspection guide with unique scoring system
• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses
• Market and value data
• Details of clubs and suppliers
• Advice on auctions 
• Advice on documentation
• How to find the best model at the right price

Description

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from the author’s years of Triumph experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!

Synopsis

This handy guide will help you find, evaluate and purchase a Triumph TR4/4A or TR5/250. With detailed information from running costs to the pitfalls of problem areas, this book will help you make to make an informed decision. Featuring a comprehensive inspection process, advice on cost considerations, and information on the Triumph sports car community, this book will help you get the car of your dreams at the best possible price.

