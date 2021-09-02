Triumph Motorcycles Illustrated Workshop Manual 1937-1951

  • Triumph Motorcycles Illustrated Workshop Manual 1937-1951
An Illustrated Workshop Manual Covering Triumph Twin And Single-Cylinder Motorcycles From 1937 To 1951: This is a faithful reproduction of the Floyd Clymer (A. St. J. Masters) Workshop Manual originally published in the US in 1951. Possibly the most comprehensive Workshop Manual available for pre swing-arm Triumph motorcycles. This manual was given Triumph Corporation blessing and distributed by their dealers in the US. It includes repair and maintenance data for both rigid frame and sprung hub single cylinder SV & OHV and twin cylinder OHV pre-war, military, and post-war Triumph motorcycles from 1937 to 1951. Much more detailed than the owner’s handbook, this manual provides the information necessary for the overhaul of engines, gear boxes, frames, forks - both girder & telescopic, wheels, sprung hubs, carburetors, electrics, etc., essential information for the enthusiast, owner or restorer of these classic motorcycles. Includes 10 pages of detailed technical specification charts and a comprehensive index. Applicable To The Following Models: 2H, Tiger 70, Tiger 70C, 3S, 3H, Tiger 80, Tiger 80C, 5H, Tiger 90, Tiger 90C, 6S, 2HC, 3SC, 5T Speed Twin, 5S, T100 Tiger 100, 3HW, 3SW, 5SW, 3T, Grand Prix, TR5 Trophy and 6T Thunderbird. Includes Maintenance And Repair Data For The Following Engines: Single Cylinder: 250cc OHV, 350cc SV, 350cc OHV, 500cc SV, 500cc OHV and 600cc SV. Twin Cylinder: 350cc OHV, 500cc OHV and 650cc OHV.

Author:
A. Masters
Book Title:
Triumph Motorcycles Illustrated Workshop Manual 1937-1951
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Pages:
224
