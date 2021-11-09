Triumph Motorcycles Illustrated Workshop Manual 1945-1955

Description

Triumph Motorcycles Factory Workshop Manual 1945-1955 No.11

Author: Triumph Engineering Co. Ltd.
ISBN: 9781588500656

VP Book ID: 19611
Pages: 224
Dimensions: 5 1/2" x 8 1/2"

Description: An Illustrated Workshop Manual Covering Triumph Twin-Cylinder Motorcycles From 1945 To 1955: This is a faithful reproduction of the Factory Workshop Manual No.11, originally published in the US in 1965 by Floyd Clymer. The major revision in the later pre-unit factory manuals was the addition of technical specifications for the T120 Bonneville (1959). Unfortunately, those revisions also included the deletion of repair data for rigid frame, sprung hub and 3T models. This makes the Factory Workshop Manual No.11 the most comprehensive workshop manual available for pre-unit, twin-cylinder Triumph motorcycles up to and including 1962 models as it includes repair and maintenance data for the full line of rigid frame, sprung hub, swing-arm and 350cc models. Much more detailed than the owner’s handbook, this manual provides the information necessary for the overhaul of engines, gear boxes, frames, swing-arm, forks, wheels, hubs, carburetors, electrics, etc., essential information for the enthusiast, owner or restorer of these classic motorcycles. Includes 8 pages of detailed technical specification charts and both an illustration index and a comprehensive index of contents. Applicable To The Following Models: 5T Speed Twin, T100 Tiger 100, TR5 Trophy, 6T Thunderbird, T110 Tiger 110 and 3T De-Luxe. Includes Maintenance And Repair Data For The Following Engines: Twin Cylinder 350cc OHV, 500cc OHV and 650cc OHV

Additional Information

Author:
Various
Book Title:
Triumph Motorcycles Illustrated Workshop Manual 1945-1955
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2007
Pages:
212
