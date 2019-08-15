Triumph Spitfire & GT6 - Setting the Small Sports Car Standard (John Nikas)

With more than 300,000 built, the Spitfire is the bestselling Triumph sports car model ever produced. As the values of Spitfires have risen significantly in recent years, interest in these affordable sports cars has also increased. This concise but comprehensive book is therefore the ideal guide for those who want to read about the history and development of the iconic Triumph Spitfire.



Introduced at the London Motor Show in 1962, the Spitfire was designed to compete in the small sports car market against models such as the Austin-Healey Sprite. Based on an adapted Triumph Herald chassis, the Spitfire’s swooping lines were designed by Italian designer Giovanni Michelotti.



In this highly readable book, John Nikas describes all the technical and design developments that took the Spitfire through five separate models, from the Spitfire 4 (Mark 1) to the Triumph Spitfire 1500, as well as the competition models.

Paperback

pages 96 pages

Publication Date 15 Aug 2019