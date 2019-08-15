Triumph Spitfire & GT6 - Setting the Small Sports Car Standard (John Nikas)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781445674483
UPC:
9781445674483
MPN:
9781445674483
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Triumph Spitfire & GT6 - Setting the Small Sports Car Standard (John Nikas) (9781445674483)
  • Triumph Spitfire & GT6 - Setting the Small Sports Car Standard (John Nikas) (9781445674483)
$39.95
Frequently bought together:
Select all

Description

With more than 300,000 built, the Spitfire is the bestselling Triumph sports car model ever produced. As the values of Spitfires have risen significantly in recent years, interest in these affordable sports cars has also increased. This concise but comprehensive book is therefore the ideal guide for those who want to read about the history and development of the iconic Triumph Spitfire.

Introduced at the London Motor Show in 1962, the Spitfire was designed to compete in the small sports car market against models such as the Austin-Healey Sprite. Based on an adapted Triumph Herald chassis, the Spitfire’s swooping lines were designed by Italian designer Giovanni Michelotti.

In this highly readable book, John Nikas describes all the technical and design developments that took the Spitfire through five separate models, from the Spitfire 4 (Mark 1) to the Triumph Spitfire 1500, as well as the competition models.

Paperback

pages 96 pages

Publication Date 15 Aug 2019

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Triumph Spitfire Restoration Triumph Spitfire Restoration

Triumph Spitfire Restoration

Kelsey Books

$69.95
By: Practical Classics . If I remember correctly it was a rather cold spring morning when I drove down to GB Sportscars in Leighton Buzzard to choose a new Practical Classics project car from among...
Out of stock
Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse &amp; Herald Restoration Manual Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse &amp; Herald Restoration Manual

Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse and Herald Restoration Manual

Haynes

$66.95
By: Lindsay Porter . When the Triumph Herald, Spitfire and derivatives first appeared in the 1960s, their radically new design features made them perfect DIY cars for the owners of the day. Today,...
Triumph Spitfire and GT6 The Complete Story Triumph Spitfire and GT6 The Complete Story Back Cover
Add to Cart

Triumph Spitfire and GT6 The Complete Story

Crowood

$89.95
Author: Richard Dredge, ISBN: 9781847977038, 176 pages, hardback, published in 2014 For a whole generation of car enthusiasts, Triumph was the manufacturer to turn to when buying a sports car...