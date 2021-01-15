Triumph Spitfire & GT6 (Spitfire 1962 to 1980, GT6 1966 to 1973) The Essential Buyer's Guide

Benefit from the author’s experience, with the facts you need to decide if a Triumph Spitfire or GT6 is for you. Learn how and where to buy one, and whether to restore or to buy a good example. Get advice on choosing the right model, perform key checks, and use the book’s comprehensive inspection guide to evaluate a potential purchase.

Benefit from the author’s decades of working on and writing about Triumphs, with the real facts you need to decide whether a sports Triumph is going to suit you. The book covers all small sports Triumph models, explains how and where to buy one, how to handle auctions and whether to buy the best you can find, or to take on a restoration or a rolling restoration. It advises on choosing the right model for your needs and your budget, and describes the flavour of the more sporty or more cruising Spitfire types, contrasted with the more expensive and more powerful GT6 coupés.

The book explains in practical language how to apply key checks to spot a bad car quickly, then gives you a comprehensive inspection guide and an in-depth analysis of the various models’ strengths and weaknesses. It provides inside technical information to save you the painful process of learning about Triumph foibles the hard way. It discusses upgrades using the author’s own research, and includes comprehensive details of club backup and support organisations, as well as model specs.

Iain Ayre has been maintaining and repairing Triumph cars since before he was allowed in pubs, and has been writing about them for about 30 years. He continues to write for Triumph World magazine as a regular contributor from North America.