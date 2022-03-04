Triumph TR2, TR3, TR3A & TR3B : Your expert guide to common problems & how to fix them

A comprehensive trouble-shooter that no TR2 or TR3 owner should be without. This handy book describes all the main components of these cars and details what can go wrong with each of them, how to fix common problems and even a number of improvements that can be made to the car.

This Expert Guide is designed to offer TR2 and TR3 owners an insight into the common problems that can arise, how to diagnose and how to fix them; often making an improvement at the same time. Arranged into easy-to-follow sections – engine, driveline, suspension, etc – it’s possible to see not only where the problems originate, but also how to resolve them.

Useful information is also provided on owners’ clubs and spares suppliers to help keep your car in good condition and on the road. Keep this essential book in your glovebox for practical advice while on the road.

About Author:

Paul Hogan has been an avid TR owner and enthusiast for over 40 years, buying his first TR, a TR5 in 1975. Since then he has owned virtually every example of the marque, the exceptions being the TR3 and the TR8. As a member and former Chairman of the TR Register, he has always sought to raise the profile of the TR series of sports cars through active participation in a variety of events, be it hillclimbs, touring or racing. He currently owns a special bodied TR4, a GTR4A Dove, and a TR3S which has competed with some success at Le Mans Legends and Classic Le Mans races.

He first started competing at the age of 19 after borrowing his mother’s Triumph Toledo without her knowledge to enter a hillclimb. Unfortunately for him a photographer was present, and when his photo appeared in the local paper he had some serious explaining to do! While serving his apprenticeship with Jaguars and Healeys he stripped his own car down to the last nut and bolt, and rebuilt it from the ground up. The fact that this car is still in excellent condition is testament to the care he lavished on it at the time.