Triumph TR6 - Your Expert Guide to Common Problems & How to Fix Them

Author: Paul Hogan, Paperback, 112 Pages, ISBN: 9781787114197, First Published 2019

The TR6 was often described as 'the last hairy-chested British sports car.'

Its modern lines may have hidden its rugged construction dating from another era, but its performance was anything but. 120mph was easily attainable, and it found a ready market in all parts of the world.

These cars are now 50 years old, but still attract a huge following worldwide. This book is designed to offer owners of TR6s an insight into some of the problems that can arise, and how to fix them.

Arranged into easy to follow sections - engine, drive line, suspension, etc - you can see not only where the problems arise, but also how to solve them. Information is provided on improvements, owners' clubs and spares suppliers to help keep your car in good condition and on the road.