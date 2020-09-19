Triumph Tuning by Stan Shenton is a classic book on tuning work for your Triumph motorcycle engine. Much is covered in regards to unit 500 c.c., 650 c.c. / 750 c.c. and Trident 3 cylinder motors. It is also very relevant to pre unit motors. This book goes into gas flowing, valve train, compression ratios, big bore conversions, cam choice, ignition system, gearbox, exhaust, brakes, suspension, race preparation and much more

Publisher: Andover Norton

Number of pages: 55

Black & white images: 82

Binding: SBD

Language:English

Origin: UK