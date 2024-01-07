TT 2023 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

PAL, 0 All Regions,

It’s not very often that the TT is gifted with perfect weather throughout the whole festival but 2023 was certainly one of those years. The scorching weather provided the ultimate conditions for fast laps and incredible on-track action and we’ve captured the very best of it in this review.



With TT legend Michael Dunlop laying down the gauntlet at the end of qualifying with an unofficial outright lap record, the six-day race week schedule - 50% more than TT tradition - promised to be one for the history books.



Lap records were broken in almost every class with the most surprising coming from Peter Hickman on a superstock machine who set a new outright lap record with a 136.358mph lap in the second Superstock race.



The Birchall’s once again dominated the sidecar class taking two comfortable wins whilst Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop took four wins each on the solos. Dunlop’s four wins took his overall total to 25, just one victory behind his uncle Joey, making Michael the second most successful TT rider ever.



The 2023 review features all of the best footage from this year's TT+ live stream alongside the regular TV coverage which includes some awesome on-bike recordings.



The review also features a touching tribute to Raul Torras Martinez, who tragically lost his life on the final lap of the first Supertwin Race, which perfectly reflects the love and passion he held for road racing.



With all ten races covered, you will not want to miss out on this incredible review.

