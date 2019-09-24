Tuning and Modifying the Rover V8 Engine (Daniel R. Lloyd, Nathan J. Lloyd))

ISBN: 9781785006036

PUBLISHED: 24/09/2019

PAGES: 224

BINDING: Paperback

SIZE: 246x189 mm

INSIDE: 313 colour photographs

This is the ultimate book for any enthusiast or professional who is tuning or modifying the Rover V8 engine. This essential read covers all aspects of tuning this versatile and much-loved engine, with an emphasis on selecting the correct combination of parts for your vehicle and its intended use.

Topics include: