Tuning and Modifying the Rover V8 Engine (Daniel R. Lloyd, Nathan J. Lloyd))

Description
ISBN: 9781785006036
PUBLISHED: 24/09/2019
PAGES: 224
BINDING: Paperback
SIZE: 246x189 mm
INSIDE: 313 colour photographs
This is the ultimate book for any enthusiast or professional who is tuning or modifying the Rover V8 engine. This essential read covers all aspects of tuning this versatile and much-loved engine, with an emphasis on selecting the correct combination of parts for your vehicle and its intended use.
Topics include:
- Short engine - component selection and assembly
- Cylinder head modifications and aftermarket cylinder heads
- Camshaft and valve-train - selection and set-up
- Cooling system
- Carburettors and fuel injection
- Distributor and distributor-less ignition systems
- Engine management
- LPG conversions
- Supercharging and turbo-charging