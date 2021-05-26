Description
TVR Chimaera and Griffith All Models 21992 - 2003 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (Richard Kitchen)
Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 978-1-787115-18-7
By Richard Kitchen
Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 113 pictures
The Griffith and Chimaera are two of the most influential cars ever to leave TVR’s Blackpool factory. Led by a voice of experience – someone who works on these cars on a daily basis – this guide is the perfect accompaniment when viewing one of these hand-built sports cars, and should greatly improve your chances of unearthing a gem.
TVR’s Griffith and Chimaera duo may be named after fierce and frightening mythical creatures, but the prospect of owning either of the cars themselves should be nothing to be scared away by! This book pays no attention to the various myths and tall-tales surrounding these cars, and instead offers buying advice and tips to the potential custodian of either of these brutish British sports cars. Few cars manage to both stir the soul and raise the pulse in the way a TVR can, and the ownership experience can be an extremely rewarding one.
Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Richard Kitchen’s years of TVR ownership and experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right TVR Chimaera or Griffith at the right price! Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the TVR community, to whether a TVR Chimaera or Griffith will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the car of your dreams.
- Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from the author’s expertise and experience
- Where and how to buy a TVR Chimaera or Griffith
- Advice on choosing the right model and condition
- Key checks – how to spot a bad vehicle quickly
- Comprehensive inspection guide
- In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses
- Market and value data, predicts which models will become collectible
- Details of clubs and support organisations
- Includes a complete chassis decoder
- Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation