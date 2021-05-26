TVR Chimaera and Griffith All Models 21992 - 2003 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (Richard Kitchen)

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 978-1-787115-18-7

By Richard Kitchen

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 113 pictures

The Griffith and Chimaera are two of the most influential cars ever to leave TVR’s Blackpool factory. Led by a voice of experience – someone who works on these cars on a daily basis – this guide is the perfect accompaniment when viewing one of these hand-built sports cars, and should greatly improve your chances of unearthing a gem.

TVR’s Griffith and Chimaera duo may be named after fierce and frightening mythical creatures, but the prospect of owning either of the cars themselves should be nothing to be scared away by! This book pays no attention to the various myths and tall-tales surrounding these cars, and instead offers buying advice and tips to the potential custodian of either of these brutish British sports cars. Few cars manage to both stir the soul and raise the pulse in the way a TVR can, and the ownership experience can be an extremely rewarding one.

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Richard Kitchen’s years of TVR ownership and experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right TVR Chimaera or Griffith at the right price! Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the TVR community, to whether a TVR Chimaera or Griffith will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the car of your dreams.