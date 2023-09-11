TWR - Porsche WSC95 - The Autobiography of WSC 001 (Great Cars series no. 16)

The TWR-Porsche WSC95 is a most unusual racing Porsche that no one really intended to build. Its creation resulted from an impromptu brainstorming session between an expatriate German and a Briton in a bar in America. When they judged that they had a solid idea, they involved a Scotsman and a Swiss, and the rest soon became history: the TWR-Porsche WSC95 only did five races in three years but won three times, including twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

This book is the first about this car and outlines in unprecedented detail its sometimes bizarre career. The author has had access to all relevant documentation in Porsche’s corporate archives in Stuttgart and has spoken to most of the key actors: Porsche Motorsport’s Norbert Singer, Max Welti and Helmut Schmid; Porsche Motorsport North America’s Alwin Springer; Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Tony Dowe; Joest Racing’s Ralf Jüttner; IMSA’s Mark Raffauf and drivers Mario Andretti, Stefan Johansson and Didier Theys.

KEY POINTS