The TWR-Porsche WSC95 is a most unusual racing Porsche that no one really intended to build. Its creation resulted from an impromptu brainstorming session between an expatriate German and a Briton in a bar in America. When they judged that they had a solid idea, they involved a Scotsman and a Swiss, and the rest soon became history: the TWR-Porsche WSC95 only did five races in three years but won three times, including twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours.
This book is the first about this car and outlines in unprecedented detail its sometimes bizarre career. The author has had access to all relevant documentation in Porsche’s corporate archives in Stuttgart and has spoken to most of the key actors: Porsche Motorsport’s Norbert Singer, Max Welti and Helmut Schmid; Porsche Motorsport North America’s Alwin Springer; Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Tony Dowe; Joest Racing’s Ralf Jüttner; IMSA’s Mark Raffauf and drivers Mario Andretti, Stefan Johansson and Didier Theys.
KEY POINTS
- The book includes the day-to-day history of chassis WSC 001, outlined in exhaustive technical detail, recording every test and every race with all available data, from gear ratios and fuel consumption figures to strategies and pitstop times.
- Artwork: exclusively commissioned artwork depicts chassis WSC 001 as it evolved between late 1994 and mid-1998.
- Exclusive photography: TWR-Porsche WSC95 chassis WSC 001 is the subject of a multi-page photoshoot by one of the world’s finest automotive photographers.
- Team history: the story of Joest Racing, the most successful team in the history of Le Mans, from its humble beginnings in the 1960s to the powerhouse it became in the 21st century.
- The people: detailed biographies of all six Le Mans-winning drivers: Davy Jones, Manuel Reuter, Alex Wurz, Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson and Tom Kristensen.
Book Title:
|
TWR - Porsche WSC95 - The Autobiography of WSC 001 (Great Cars series no. 16)
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
320
|
Author:
|
Serge Vanbockryck
