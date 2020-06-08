Ulster Grand Prix 2018 Review DVD

  • Ulster Grand Prix 2018 Review DVD
$49.95
Description

Duke Marketing, Code: 5017559131395, PAL 0 All Regions, Running Time - 113 Minutes

With six winners from seven races the 2018 MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix was as wide open as you could ever hope for.

A class field of internationally renowned riders lined up for each of the races on the Dundrod Circuit outside Belfast, and put on a show of truly thrilling racing.

The mass starts on the 7.3 mile public roads circuit always make for a superb race, and the flat-out nature of the course demands the maximum in commitment and bravery from the riders.

In 2018 Peter Hickman, Conor Cummins and Dean Harrison were the fancied stars, but you could never discount Christian Elkin, Lee Johnston, Shaun Anderson, Neil Kernohan and rising star Adam McLean.

The official review of the 2018 UGP packs in highlights of every race using the latest on bike camera technology and multiple trackside cameras around the course.

Settle back in your favourite armchair and get set for a heart-in-your-mouth, thrill-a-minute blast into the world of real road racing - right between the hedges just like it's meant to be!

 

