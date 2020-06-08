Macau Grand Prix 2018 DVD

Macau Grand Prix Review 2018, Code: 5017559131920, PAL - 0 All Regions, Running Time - 53 Minutes

Peter Hickman was the king of the roads in 2018. Everywhere the Lincolnshire racer competed he was at the sharp end of packs of snarling 1000cc Superbikes, and the 2018 Macau Grand Prix was no exception.

The fast and tricky Guia Street Circuit is a road race like no other, lined with Armco, high-rise buildings making for a very exotic backdrop when compared to the usual road racing haunts of the the back roads of Northern Ireland or the Isle of Man.

With the starting grid packed with the world’s best road racers including eight-time Macau winner Michael Rutter, John “Mr TT” McGuinness, Danny Webb, Horst Saiger and Martin Jessopp.

This review brings together the full race highlights of the thrilling race that saw a great battle develop between team mates Hickman and Rutter and another great finish for Martin Jessopp.