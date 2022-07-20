Valiant by Chrysler - The Finest of the 3 - A History of The Chrysler Valiant in Australia 1962-1981 (Gavin Farmer, Standard E.)

Valiant by Chrysler - The Finest of the 3 - A History of The Chrysler Valiant in Australia 1962-1981 (Gavin Farmer, STANDARD Ed.)

Author: Gavin farmer, ISBN: 9780980522976, available as Standard Edition or Limited Leather-bound Edition. (limited edition - 100 copies, numbered & signed (number may vary from the one used on the picture))

Here at last is a quality book dedicated to the Chrysler Valiant in Australia.

For almost two decades the Valiant was an integral part of Australia’s motoring landscape. It burst onto the scene in a blaze of glory in January 1962 and quietly faded away in August 1981 during which time more than half a million were manufactured.

Included in the 190 pages of the book are extensive Appendices covering production by model and year, option codes and paint codes and understanding the data on the compliance plate. There are also hundreds of images to illustrate the story from beginning to end.

VALIANT by Chrysler…..The Finest of the 3 is a companion book to Gavin Farmer’s Hey Charger.

This is a book that every Chrysler enthusiast should have in their library.