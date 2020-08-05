Vauxhall - Britain's Oldest Car Maker (Ian Coomber)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781781556405
UPC:
9781781556405
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$79.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

  • The untold story of Britain’s oldest car maker
  • Many previously unpublished images from the vaults of Vauxhall
  • A view from the inside that has been untold until now
  • Of interest to the motorcar historian and modellers

Vauxhall has been making cars in Britain for longer than anyone else. The first Vauxhall car left a cramped Thames-side works in 1903. Moving to Luton in 1905, Vauxhall became famous as a maker of sporting and luxury cars.

Bought by the American giant General Motors, the company entered the era of mass production and, with the addition of Bedford trucks and vans, became one of the top five UK producers. After the Second World War, Vauxhall became the household name it is today with models such as Viva, Astra, Cresta, Victor, Nova, Cavalier and Vivaro.

The journey from the Thames to today’s plants at Ellesmere Port and Luton is full of twists, turns, dramas and triumphs, and continues with the announcement of the sale of General Motors European operations to the PSA Groupe. The author worked at Vauxhall for 38 years, from apprentice to boardroom. He has told the Vauxhall story with the benefit of years of experience and a lifelong passion for the marque.

 

BOOK ISBN 9781781556405
FORMAT 248 x 172 mm
BINDING Hardback
PAGES 304 pages
PUBLICATION DATE 15 October 2017
ILLUSTRATIONS 112 black-and-white and 64 colour photographs

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Mini: A Celebration of Britain's Best - Loved Small Car Mini: A Celebration of Britain's Best - Loved Small Car

Mini - A Celebration of Britain's Best - Loved Small Car

Haynes

$99.95
By: Graham Robson . Alec Issigonis's Mini was unique. Not only was it the first British car to combine front- wheel drive, a transversely mounted engine, a tiny package and phenomenal handling, but...
Out of stock
MG Britain's Favourite Sports Car (3rd Edition) MG Britain's Favourite Sports Car (3rd Edition) Back Cover

MG Britain's Favourite Sports Car (Third Edition)

Haynes

$89.95
Author: Malcolm Green, ISBN: 9780857331076, 192 pages, 3rd Edition published in 2011 MG remains the world's most recognised sports car marque, surviving the collapse of parent MG Rover in 2005 to...