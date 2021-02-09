Vauxhall Cars of the 1960s and 1970s (James Taylor)

Hardcover, Published in 2021, 192 pages

Vauxhalls held a special place in the British motoring scene of the mid-twentieth century. Solid, reliable and respectable, they were carefully designed to meet the expectations of buyers and also to meet the global ambitions of General Motors in America, the company that owned the Vauxhall marque. The book covers just over two decades of Vauxhall history, between the late 1950s and the late 1970s, that saw Vauxhall producing a succession of fondly remembered models, including some genuine classics. This new book features the styling, engineering and specification changes introduced over the lifetime of the Victor, Cresta and Viva ranges, and their offshoots. It gives full technical specifications of each model and includes a special examination of engine development in this period. Finally, there is advice about buying each of these models.