BMW Mini (James Taylor)

Description

Launched in 2001, the second generation Mini, produced by BMW, was an instant success. Based on a design brief that stated that it could only be a Mini, the new car remained faithful to its heritage while offering numerous benefits, including increased size, engine power and performance. It also set new standards in refinement.

In this readable book motoring expert James Taylor takes a multi-perspective look at the BMW Mini to give the reader a complete view of the many aspects of design, development, engineering and marketing that went into producing a highly successful range of new models under the Mini brand. The book explores how BMW has always been careful to retain the heritage of the original Mini and its variants as it continued to introduce subtle but significant changes to the three-door hatch while expanding its range of models to include the SUV Countryman and the Paceman. The book also covers the introduction of new engines and fuel options, including hydrogen and electric.

Designed by an American for a German motor company but largely still built in Oxford, England, this is a complete picture of one of the world’s most successful cars.

