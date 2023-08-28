Veloce Publishing

Velocette - The Three Twins: Roarer, Model O and LE

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787119000
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Veloce company is well regarded for producing some of the best single-cylinder motorcycles in race form and for private use. It is not so well-known that Veloce Ltd also produced some twin-cylinder machines: the Roarer, for racing, and the Model O for production. These bikes had many engineering features in common, such as twin contra-rotating crank shafts, inline cranks, shaft drive, and swing arm rear suspension. The supercharged Roarer was never raced because of the advent of war; this also put paid to the development of the Model O, which would have been the first so-called “Superbike.” After the war, the Goodman family, owners of Veloce Ltd, focused on the production of a “Motorcycle for Everyman” – an idea that had featured in their production bikes since the formation of the company. They drew on the ideas embodied in the Roarer and the Model O to produce the twin cylinder LE range of motorcycles. These, however, were not well received by the motorcycling public, and many blame the production of the LE for the eventual demise of the company. The purpose of the book is to present, from an engineering perspective, an analysis of the Roarer and the Model O, comparing and contrasting the methods adopted by their designers to meet the different design specifications of these bikes, and to illustrate how the ideas developed in this exercise appeared in the LE range of motorcycles. The authors, Brian Agnew and Ivan Rhodes, met in the 1960s when Brian worked at Rolls-Royce Derby. They spent their weekends tinkering with motorcycles, and both have an intimate knowledge of the Velocette twins both from their time spent together and from their personal projects.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Velocette - The Three Twins: Roarer, Model O and LE
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
120
Author:
Brian Agnew
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Velocette Motorcycles MSS to Thruxton (3rd edition) Velocette Motorcycles MSS to Thruxton (3rd edition)

Velocette Motorcycles MSS to Thruxton

Veloce Publishing

$129.95
By: Rod Burris . Description In 1876 Johannes Gutgemann, a nineteen-year-old German, arrived in Birmingham to start a new life. After working in the bicycle industry for a number of years, Goodman,...
Out of stock
Velocette The Racing Story Velocette The Racing Story Back Cover

Velocette The Racing Story

Crowood

$89.95
Author: Mick Walker, ISBN: 9781847970725, 222 pages, Published in 2008, Hardback In 1961 a production 500cc Velocette Venom Clubman Veeline achieved a world record, twenty-four hours at a speed of...
Out of stock
Velocette Production Motorcycles Velocette Production Motorcycles Back Cover

Velocette Production Motorcycles

Crowood

$79.95
Author: Mick Walker, ISBN: 9781861268860, 208 pages, Hardback, Published in 2006 Velocette is one of the truly great names of the once-great British motorcycle industry. Its story is one of...