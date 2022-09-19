Vespa 75 Years - The complete history (Giorgio Sarti, 2022)

April 1946: the first 15 examples of the Vespa leave the Piaggio factory. This was the beginning of a unique and unrepeatable story, that of a revolutionary two-wheeled vehicle that as well as leaving an indelible trace in the history of transportation, has become an authentic cult object for every generation that followed. Simple elegant forms, practicality and riding comfort were just a few of the qualities that brought the popular scooter success on a global level. 75 years on from the first Vespa, this book, an updated version of the successful Vespa 70 Years (ISBN 9788879116398) , traces decade by decade the technical and stylistic evolution of this timeless icon. All this without losing sight of aspects associated with communications – ever a strong suit of the Pontedera group – and the ever-increasing interest of collectors. The title “Vespa. The complete history” is complemented by the book “Vespa. All the models”, published in 2020, which offers in a single volume a systematic catalogue of every model and every version produced by Piaggio.