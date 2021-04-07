Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
Register
Search
Home
Cars - General Books
Vintage & Veteran
Vintage Car Collections - Steve Reid
Vintage Car Collections - Steve Reid
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
Vintage Car Collections - Steve Reid
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9781869539146
UPC:
9781869539146
MPN:
9781869539146
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$39.95
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Frequently bought together:
Select all
Add selected to cart
Description
Description
hardcover book
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
American Vintage Cars
MSRP:
Now:
$79.00
Was:
By: Charles L. Betts . Other Details Publisher Code: Published: 1963
Out of stock
Veteran And Vintage Cars
MSRP:
Now:
$16.50
Was:
By: Peter Roberts . Other Details Publisher Code: ISBN 10: ISBN 13: Published: 1962 Dimensions: Pages: Illustrations: Barcode: Release Date: Minutes: ...
Add to Cart
Muscle Car Collections - Steve Holmes
MSRP:
Now:
$39.95
Was:
Author: S. HolmesAbout Muscle Car CollectionsISBN: 9781869539160Type: Hardback
Out of stock
The Restoration of Vintage and Thoroughbred Cars
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
By: Richard C. Whetley, Brian Morgan . Other Details Publisher Code: Published: 1958
Out of stock
Advanced Race Car Suspension Development (Steve Smith)
Steve Smith
MSRP:
Now:
$99.95
Was:
Author: Steve Smith, Softbound, 171 Pages, ISBN: 9780936834054, Revised Edition, 1995 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** Table of Contents Chapter ...
OK