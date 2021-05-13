Volkswagen Transporter T4 1990-2003 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Description
Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 978-1-787114-38-8
By Richard Copping & Kenneth Cservenka
Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 119 pictures
Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Richard Copping and Kenneth Cservanka’s years of Volkswagen Transporter ownership and experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right van at the right price!
Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the VW community, to whether a VW Transporter T4 will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Transporter of your dreams.
Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from the authors’ expertise and experience
Where and how to buy a Volkswagen Transporter T4
Advice on choosing the right model and condition
Key checks – how to spot a bad vehicle quickly
Comprehensive inspection guide
In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses
Market and value data
Details of clubs and support organisations
Vital statistics
Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation