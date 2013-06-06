VW Transporter (air-cooled) Petrol (1979 - 1982) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

VW Transporter (air-cooled) Petrol (79 - 82) Haynes Repair Manual

Product description

Complete coverage for your VW Transporter (air-cooled) Petrol (79 - 82) up to Y

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

Transporter with air-cooled flat-four engines.
Petrol: 1.6 litre (1584cc) and 2.0 litre (1970cc) air-cooled.

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover alternative body or camper conversions produced by specialist manufacturers. Does NOT cover water-cooled engines.

