Description
Volkswagen VW 1600 Transporter 1584cc (1968-1979) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)
Product description
Complete coverage for your VW 1600 Transporter with 96.7 cu in (1584cc) engine (see years covered):
Routine maintenance
Tune-up procedures
Engine repair
Cooling and heating
Air conditioning
Fuel and exhaust
Emissions control
Ignition
Brakes
Suspension and steering
Electrical systems
Wiring diagrams
With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
--Step-by-step procedures
--Easy-to-follow photos
--Complete troubleshooting section
--Valuable short cuts
--Color spark plug diagnosis
PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Table of contents
Introduction and routine maintenance
Chapter 1: Engine
Chapter 2: Cooling, heating and exhaust systems
Chapter 3: Fuel system and carburetion
Chapter 4: Ignition system
Chapter 5: Clutch and operating mechanism
Chapter 6: Transmission and final drive
Chapter 7: Wheel shafts, drive shafts and universal joints
Chapter 8: Braking system
Chapter 9: Electrical system and wiring diagrams
Chapter 10: Suspension, dampers and steering
Chapter 11: Bodywork and underframe