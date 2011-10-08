Volkswagen VW 1600 Transporter 1584cc (1968-1979) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

VW 1600 Transporter Haynes Repair Manual for 1968 thru 1979 models with 96.7 cu in (1584cc) engines

PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.