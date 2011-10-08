Volkswagen VW 1600 Transporter 1584cc (1968-1979) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description

Volkswagen VW 1600 Transporter 1584cc (1968-1979) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

 

Product description

Complete coverage for your VW 1600 Transporter with 96.7 cu in (1584cc) engine (see years covered):
Routine maintenance
Tune-up procedures
Engine repair
Cooling and heating
Air conditioning
Fuel and exhaust
Emissions control
Ignition
Brakes
Suspension and steering
Electrical systems
Wiring diagrams

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
--Step-by-step procedures
--Easy-to-follow photos
--Complete troubleshooting section
--Valuable short cuts
--Color spark plug diagnosis

What's covered: 

VW 1600 Transporter Haynes Repair Manual for 1968 thru 1979 models with 96.7 cu in (1584cc) engines

PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Table of contents

Introduction and routine maintenance
Chapter 1: Engine
Chapter 2: Cooling, heating and exhaust systems
Chapter 3: Fuel system and carburetion
Chapter 4: Ignition system
Chapter 5: Clutch and operating mechanism
Chapter 6: Transmission and final drive
Chapter 7: Wheel shafts, drive shafts and universal joints
Chapter 8: Braking system
Chapter 9: Electrical system and wiring diagrams
Chapter 10: Suspension, dampers and steering
Chapter 11: Bodywork and underframe

More Details

Part number: 
96030
Dimensions: 
8.5 x 11
# of pages: 
232
ISBN-13: 
9780856966606
ISBN-10: 
0856966606
UPC: 
038345000829
Publication date: 
Wednesday, 25 May, 2016
Language: 
English
