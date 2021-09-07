Wanneroo’s Western Classics - Action from Western Australia’s home of racing DVD

WANNEROO Park holds a special place in Western Australian motorsport history and on this release we take a look back at three classic rounds of the Australian Touring Car Championship held at the venue ‘in the west’.First opened in 1969, the venue first hosted the ATCC in 1973 and has been the site of plenty of classic races and big name star drivers over the years.

The three rounds on this DVD release come from the Group A era of the championship featuring a wide range of manufacturers and models of car.

The first is the 1986 ‘Motorcraft 100’, Round 5 of that year’s title chase with the turbo cars – the Nissans of George Fury and Glenn Seton and the Volvos of Robbie Francevic and John Bowe – the cars to beat on 2.42-kilometre circuit.

It’s a classic mid-1980s field with the 15-car pack made up of cars including BMWs, V8 Holden Commodores, a Ford Mustang, Rover Vitesse and a Alfa Romeo GTV6 to take on the Nissans and Volvos.

The second round on this release is the 1988 Wanneroo event, Round 4 of that year’s championship. Wild wet weather threw this race into total chaos and it’s must-watch motorsport as the turbo Ford Sierras of Dick Johnson, John Bowe and Colin Bond head the way

And to finish with, we’ve also got Round 8 of the 1992 ATCC from the last year of the Group A regulations in Australia. It’s Nissan’s GT-R up against the Sierras, BMWs and V8 Commodores with two heats of racing.

As an added bonus we’ve included – where possible – all of the action filmed during the commercial breaks of the period, so you don’t miss a second of these important races from Australian touring car history!

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating a brilliant era of racing at one of Australia’s long-serving venues.

Duration: Approximately 3 Hours 6 Minutes