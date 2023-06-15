Claude Deane - Western Australia's Motor Dealer Extraordinaire (Graeme Cocks)

Claude Williams Deane was an idiosyncratic son of the motoring age. In only a handful of years he became Western Australia's biggest car importer, then he lost it all, and started again.

A true pioneer of Australian motoring, he never boasted about his exploits, and yet his treks cross country proved that the motor car would soon conquer the Australian outback.

He laid the foundations of the motor industry but there is not even a plaque acknowledging his contribution.

His story has never been told until now. This book is the result of years of research by the author, award winning motoring historian Graeme Cocks, to discover the story of the beginning of motoring in Western Australia.

Hard cover, with gold foil on cover and gilt edging. French folded dust jacket. 216pp full colour throughout with many previously unpublished photographs from public and personal archives.

ISBN-13: 978-0-9872808-5-5