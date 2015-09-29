Yamaha MT-125, YZF-R125 (14 - 15) & WR125R/X (09 - 15) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: MT-125 124.7cc 2015MT-125A 124.7cc 2015YZF-R125 124.7cc 14-15YZF-R125A 124.7cc 2015WR125R 1 24.7cc 09-15WR125X 124.7cc 09-15

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 256

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, September 29, 2015

Part Number: M6009

ISBN: 9781785210099

Author:

Description 1:

MT-125 124.7cc 2015, MT-125A 124.7cc 2015, YZF-R125 124.7cc 14-15, YZF-R125A 124.7cc 2015, WR125R 1 24.7cc 09-15, WR125X 124.7cc 09-15

Description 2:



Description 3:



Description 4:

