Yamaha RS/RXS100 & 125 Singles (74 - 95) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: RS100 97cc 74 - 83RS125 123cc 74 - 76RS125DX 123cc 76 - 84RXS100 98cc 83 - 95

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, March 7, 1995
Part Number: M331
ISBN: 9781859600559
RS100 97cc 74-83, RS125 123cc 74-76, RS125DX 123cc 76-84, RXS100 98cc 83-95

