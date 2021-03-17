Yamaha XS750 & 850 Triples (76 - 85) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: XS7502D 747cc 77 - 78 UKXS7502E 747cc 78 - 80 UKXS750D & 2D 747cc 76 - 77 USAXS750E & SE 747cc 77 - 78 USAXS750F & SF 747cc 78 - 79 USAXS750SE 747cc 80 - 82 UKXS850G 826cc 80 - 85 UKXS850G & SG 826cc 79 - 80 USAXS850H, SH & LH 826cc 80 - 81 USA

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, July 31, 1990

Part Number: M340

ISBN: 9780856967122

