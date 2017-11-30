Zombie Survival Transport Haynes Owners' Apocalypse Workshop Manual - Post-apocalyptic Vehicles

Zombie Survival Transport Manual

The Zombie Survival Transport Manual will follow the style of the original Zombie Survival Manual, written in the same entertaining way and accompanied by fantastic illustrations – focusing on transportation in a world of the dead.

It will be dominated by vehicle cut-aways and plans, supported with transport guidelines and tips – from evacuating a settlement, long-distance transport (imagine a converted RV) to ideal post-apoc vehicles you can plan now and tips to convert your own car. It will contain international content, with the language and examples being as broad as possible, making use of experts from around the world.

Author: Sean T Page is a self-proclaimed zombie survivalist. His degree from the London School of Economics has given him the skills and confidence to advise government and other public bodies on what to do in the event of a zombie apocalypse. He launched the Ministry of Zombies in 2009 and is the author of the Haynes Zombie Survival Manual.