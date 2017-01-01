1968 Shelby Mustang GT350, GT500 and GT500 KR Muscle Cars In Detail No.3

Author: Greg Kolasa, Softbound, 95 Pages, ISBN: 9781613252925, First Edition, 2017

This volume of CarTech's In Detail series covers the 1968 Shelby GT350, GT500, and I GT500 KR.

In 1968, Ford sought to take over much of the process of producing Shelby Mustangs and increased that production dramatically to meet anticipated sales demand, so it was a bit of a transition year.

In an effort to appeal to muscle car fans rather than race fans, the cars were losing their edgy race car feel and were becoming more high-end performance road cars with a long list of performance and comfort options including 428 Cobra Jet engines, automatic transmissions, and air conditioning. They may have no longer been sports cars, but they were now fantastic muscle cars.

Each volume in the In Detail Series provides an introduction and historical overview, an explanation of the design and concepts involved in creating the car, a look at marketing and promotion, and an in-depth study of all hardware and available options, as well as an examination of where the car is on the market today. Also included are paint and option codes, VIN and build-tag decoders, as well as production numbers.

Greg Kolasa is known to enthusiHe is the author of The Definitive Shelby Mustang Guide: 1965-1970, published by CarTech Books, as well as co-author of Shelby Mustang GT350: My Years Designing, Testing, and Racing Carroll's Legendary Mustangs, with GT350 Project Engineer Chuck Cantwell, published by David Bull Publishing.