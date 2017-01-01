Austin Healey 3000 - The Story of DD 300

Author: Simon Ham, ISBN: 9781907085703, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 96 pages

This first title in a brand-new series of Porter Profiles throws the spotlight on one of the most successful Big Healeys of all time. Registered UJB 143, it was a works entry for the Sebring 12 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours in 1960. After being sold to the privateer Ecurie Chiltern outfit, it was re-registered DD 300 and returned to the famous French enduro in ’61 and ’62. It then passed to Healey stalwart John Chatham and would regularly be raced over the next four decades, in everything from Modsports to sprints and finally historic events. The Healey’s long and successful career continues with its current owners and it is all covered in this fascinating new book, complete with a superb selection of period photographs.

Key content

• The full story of the Healey’s entry in the 1960 Sebring 12 Hours and Le Mans 24 hours, where it was driven by the likes of Peter Riley and Jack Sears

• Its years with Ecurie Chiltern covered in detail, including its return to Le Mans in 1961 and ’62 and even a one-off outing for Jim Clark

• Bob Olthoff drove the Healey during its 1962-’63 trip to South Africa, where it competed in the Kyalami Nine Hours

• A full account of its years with Healey legend John Chatham, who won countless races with DD 300 over the course of four decades

• The story is brought up to date via its recent appearances in blue-riband events such as the Goodwood Revival, Le Mans Classic and Spa Six Hours

• All accompanied by an evocative blend of archive photography plus a new studio photoshoot

The author

Simon Ham was born into a motor-racing family. His mother entered club events, while his father David competed in a range of machinery, from Aston DB4GT to Hesketh 308E. Simon is also an enthusiastic racer, having competed all over the world in cars that include the Lister-Jaguar that his father bought in 1969 for £1250. As well as acting as a consultant for RM Sotheby’s, Simon currently edits AM News – the monthly magazine of the Aston Martin Owners Club. This is his first book.