Kevin Schwantz The World's Champion

Kevin Schwantz The World's Champion (9780473026257)

 Product Description

Author: Peter Clifford, Photography by Takano Tsubouchi, Hardbound, ISBN: 9780473026257 - First Edition, 1994 - **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

A photographic history of Kevin Schwantz's career. Details Kevin's life from early childhood to his much deserved World Championship in the 500cc GP class onboard his RGV 500 Suzuki in the 1993/94 season. The book covers all his race statistics and numerous photos of his Pepsi and Lucky Strike Suzukis in action. A lavishly written and photo rich book. The 272 page book measures 12" x 12", larger than the famous Motocourse books and in the same format. The book had only one printing and never re-released. This is a true must have for any Schwantz fan

