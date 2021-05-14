1001 Jeep Facts (Patrick Foster)

Immerse yourself in Jeep trivia with this compilation in CarTech's 1001 Facts series that celebrates all makes, models, shapes and sizes that made the Jeep brand popular over the last 75-plus years.

AMC/Jeep expert and author Patrick Foster includes military Jeeps; Willys Jeep wagons, pickups, and forward control models; CJ-5, -6, -7, -8 and -10 variants; full-size Jeep Wagoneer, Gladiator, and Cherokee models; the Jeepsters and Commandos; the XJ Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Commanche models; the Wrangler YJ, TJ, and JK models; and finally, the overseas models.

Jeeps have an enduring popularity that has spanned decades and generations, from the very first purpose-built military vehicles to the modern mall lot warriors of today. Originally owned by Willys, then AMC, then Chrysler, then Fiat, the Jeep brand has outlived some of the manufacturers that produced them. Jeeps are icons; the brands and the style of the original Jeeps are globally recognized. While having evolved more radically in recent times, they have a universal appeal that persists to this day.

Each of the eight chapters covering the models listed will provide interesting facts related to legend and lore, body and interior, engine and driveline, suspension and brakes, and finally number crunching and press commentary. It is the first Jeep book of its kind. Join the author as he relives everything cool and fun about the Jeep. No Jeeper's library should be without it.

Pages: 352

Size: 6 X 9 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 219 b/w photos

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613254714

Product Code: CT653