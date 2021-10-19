1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 12 (Dale McIntosh)

Description

Celebrate Chevrolet's wildly successful 1969 Chevelle SS396 with this comprehensive publication that covers options for the engine, transmission, paint, aesthetics, and more!

Chevrolet's marketing campaign for the 1969 Chevelle changed the SS396 to an option instead of its own series. For this year only, the SS396 Equipment option was offered on four different body styles (coupe, sport coupe, convertible, and sedan pickup) and in two series (300 Deluxe and Malibu). The clean styling and extended production year saw sales at 86,307 units sold with the SS396 Equipment option, the all-time high watermark.

The SS396 equipment option offered three engine packages: those with 325, 350, and 375 hp--the latter being available with an aluminum-head option (L89). Two SS396-specific paint colors (Daytona Yellow and Hugger Orange) were available at a $42.15 charge adding a splash of brightness to the color chart palette.The year 1969 was also the first time that an SS396 Chevelle came with its own special wheels.

Leading Chevelle specialists contributed data to this book, certifying that the information presented is accurate and ensuring that 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 12 will be a valued resource guide for years to come.

Additional Information

Author:
Dale McIntosh
Book Title:
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396: Muscle Cars In Detail No. 12
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
95
