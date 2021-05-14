The Definitive Chevelle SS Guide 1964 – 1972 Facts, Figures, Features of Chevrolet's Legendary Muscle Car(Dale McIntosh)

Be confident your Chevelle SS is as original as possible! Rarely does a book offer this much hard data in an easy and concise read.Make your Chevelle SS factory correct by identifying what was and wasn't available for the Malibu SS, SS396, and SS-optioned Chevelle and understanding the plant-by-plant variances and mid-year changes noted by author and Chevelle expert Dale McIntosh.Beginning in 1969, the Chevelle SS was no longer its own model and was relegated to being an option package. Hence, it can become difficult to determine if a 1969-1972 model was ordered from the factory with Super Sport equipment.Chevelles have always carried a certain aura about them. As Chevrolet's entry into the mid-sized muscle car market, they provided high sales numbers across many platforms as Chevrolet won the manufacturers crown six of nine years from 1964 to 1972. At the tip of the Chevrolet sales spear resided the Chevelle SS.Pages: 192

