The Definitive Chevelle SS Guide 1964 – 1972 Facts, Figures, Features of Chevrolet's Legendary Muscle Car(Dale McIntosh)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613253656
UPC:
9781613253656
MPN:
9781613253656
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Definitive Chevelle SS Guide 1964 – 1972 (9781613253656)
  • The Definitive Chevelle SS Guide 1964 – 1972 (9781613253656)
$74.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Be confident your Chevelle SS is as original as possible! Rarely does a book offer this much hard data in an easy and concise read.Make your Chevelle SS factory correct by identifying what was and wasn't available for the Malibu SS, SS396, and SS-optioned Chevelle and understanding the plant-by-plant variances and mid-year changes noted by author and Chevelle expert Dale McIntosh.Beginning in 1969, the Chevelle SS was no longer its own model and was relegated to being an option package. Hence, it can become difficult to determine if a 1969-1972 model was ordered from the factory with Super Sport equipment.Chevelles have always carried a certain aura about them. As Chevrolet's entry into the mid-sized muscle car market, they provided high sales numbers across many platforms as Chevrolet won the manufacturers crown six of nine years from 1964 to 1972. At the tip of the Chevrolet sales spear resided the Chevelle SS.Pages: 192
Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Illustrations: 477 color, 12 b/w photos
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613253656
Product Code: CT604

View AllClose

Related Products

Chevelle Data and ID Guide 1964-1972 (9781613252987) Chevelle Data and ID Guide 1964-1972 (9781613252987)
Add to Cart

Chevelle Data and ID Guide 1964-1972

Cartech Books

$59.95
Author: Dale McIntosh, Softbound, 239 Pages, CT577, ISBN: 9781613252987 - First Edition, 2016 • Chevelle • Wagon• Malibu • El Camino• Malibu SS • Nomad...
Out of stock
Chevelle &amp; SS Gold Portfolio 1964 - 1972 Chevelle &amp; SS Gold Portfolio 1964 - 1972

Chevelle and SS Gold Portfolio 1964 - 1972

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . During the 1960s both sales and horsepower of the Chevelles was on an upward curve. The performance models always had V8 engines ranging from the 283cc of the 1964 models to...