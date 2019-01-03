2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 Annual Collectors Book (Aaron Noonan)

Product Description: Limited Collectors Edition 190+ page soft cover book covering the 2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.



Limited Edition Number: 2000 Copies Only Worldwide.



Product Specifications:

The official 2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 book - licensed by Supercars.

A4 Size landscape soft cover book.

190+ Pages.

Designed and printed in Australia.

Each book will comes individually wrapped in a protective plastic shrink wrap.

About This Product:



Published in conjunction with respected motorsport journalist and historian Aaron Noonan and his team at V8 Sleuth, the 2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 Annual is the impressive official limited edition collector’s book for fans of Australia’s Great Race, licensed by Supercars.



An awesome array of information and imagery covering the 2018 Bathurst 1000 is featured in this soft cover book over 190+ pages which includes:

Foreword by Aaron Noonan on the 2018 edition of The Great Race and what it means for Craig Lowndes' legacy moving forward.

The road to Bathurst and build up to the race features.

Thursday, Friday, Qualifying and Armor All Top Ten Shootout features.

Every 2018 Bathurst 1000 car from the race covered including session information, statistics and fast facts provided by the team at V8 Sleuth.

All the star drivers from this year’s race.

Comprehensive 2018 race statistics section.

Chassis history feature for every car raced in the 2018 Bathurst 1000 by the team at V8 Sleuth.

Bathurst record book featuring statistics and rare images of the history of the Bathurst 1000 from the V8 Sleuth AN1 Media archive.

Impressive imagery of the race weekend throughout from some of Australia’s best motorsport photographers.

Limited edition print run of only 2000 copies in Australia using green printing methods.