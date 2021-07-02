9600 HP - The Story of the World's Oldest E-type (Philip Porter)

Hardcover book, Published in 2021, 320 pages, ISBN: 9781913089276, Author: Philip Porter

From development prototype to Geneva Motor Show star and 150mph road-test car, 9600 HP played a key role in the launch of the sensational Jaguar E-type. This latest book tells the story of this unique car’s life, its intricate restoration, and the unsung hero behind its creation – Malcolm Sayer.

First published in 2000 and extensively expanded and updated for this new edition, it includes interviews with many of the characters who were central to the car’s adventures. It also features a wealth of exclusive archive material from the family of Malcolm Sayer – the man who created some of Jaguar’s most iconic designs.

9600 HP is the only remaining prototype and is the oldest surviving Jaguar E-type. In 1961, it served as a press car and was driven flat-out across France to be in Geneva in time for the E-type’s official launch. Subsequently owned by the likes of racing driver Jack Fairman, 9600 HP was acquired by Philip Porter in 1977 and kept in a barn until 1999, when a deal was done that would lead to its emotional return to the road…