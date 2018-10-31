Aerospatiale / BAC Concorde (Haynes Icons)

1969 onwards (all models)

This is one of the new Icon titles from Haynes.

Written by two of British Airways' most experienced Concorde flight crew, the Concorde Manual is the latest aircraft manual from Haynes, following on from the acclaim received by the Spitfire Manual.

Concentrating on the technical and engineering aspects of Concorde, this manual gives rare insights into owning, operating, servicing and flying the supersonic airliner. Although the British and French Concorde fleets were prematurely retired in 2003, interest in this marvel of design and technology remains undiminished and all who admire Concorde will relish the unique information provided in this innovative title.

Authors: Captain David Leney and Senior Engineer Officer David Macdonald. Captain David Leney is a former pilot and Flight Manager (Technical) for BA’s Concorde Division. Senior Engineer Officer David Macdonald is a former flight engineer and Flight Engineer Superintendent (Concorde). Between them, the two Davids have thousands of flying hours on Concorde. They live in Camberley and Marlow respectively.