Air Ambulance Haynes Operations Manual

A unique insight into the UK air-ambulance service, with the aim of raising awareness of the remarkable work carried out by the services, and the effort required behind the scenes to ensure the successful, safe and efficient operation of helicopters and crew around the country. Although there is a national Association of Air Ambulances, which provides support and facilitates cooperation between its member air ambulance operators, there is no coordinated national fund-raising body for air ambulances, each local air ambulance operator being responsible for its own fund-raising activities.

This book looks at the origins and history of air ambulance services in the UK, the various different models for their structure and how they are funded, organised and run. A brief description of each of the air ambulance units operational in the UK is included, along with photographs of each of the helicopters used. Coverage also includes an ‘under-the-skin’ look at the design, maintenance and operation of the Leonaardo AW169 helicopter, including the specialist adaptations required for air ambulance work.

A typical day in the life of an air ambulance unit is chronicled, from the start of a shift, and the necessary daily paperwork and checks, through a typical mission (including a night mission, using Night Vision Goggles), debriefing and shift handover. Case studies of life-saving Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) missions are also provided, with input from patients who have since made remarkable recoveries thanks to the availability of an air ambulance and the prompt action and professionalism of its crew.

Written with the cooperation of Haynes’ local air ambulance service – Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance – a donation from each copy sold will be made to the national Air Ambulances UK charity.

Author: Claire Robinson has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years, during which time she has edited and contributed to a range of motorsport, aerospace and defence publications. Claire has worked closely with Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance since 2011, helping them to produce their in-house magazine.

More Details

Part number: H6206

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm

# of pages: 176

ISBN-13: 9781785212062

ISBN-10: 1785212060

Publication date: Monday, 30 September, 2019

Language: English

Author(s): Claire Robinson