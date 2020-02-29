Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785215704
UPC:
9781785215704
MPN:
H6570
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215704)
  • Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215704)
  • Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215704)
  • Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215704)
  • Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215704)
  • Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215704)
  • Police Helicopter - Delivering Air Support for Law Enforcement - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215704)
$54.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Police helicopters are operated in the UK by National Police Air Service (NPAS), which brings all 43 forces together and delivers a borderless police aviation capability countrywide. As Head of the Metropolitan Police Service Air Support Unit (ASU) for eight years between 2008 and 2015, Inspector Richard Brandon was responsible for the introduction to service of new custom-built police helicopters fitted with the latest high-tech surveillance equipment and for the training of police helicopter air crews. As such he is perfectly qualified to tell the story of UK police helicopter operations, how they work, what they do and how they do it.

Taking the Met’s ASU as the centrepiece of this manual, author Richard Brandon describes how police aviation in the UK has evolved since its beginnings in the 1920s; how the Metropolitan Police Air Support Unit (ASU) operates; the anatomy of a police helicopter (the EC135 and EC145); an in-depth look at the surveillance equipment and systems of the police helicopter – Wescam MX15 camera system, Skyforce Observer moving map system, Video Management System, Vislink digital downlink, Airwave digital police radios; the police helicopter crew, crew members and their roles, training and experience, a day in the life of each crew member; tactics – searching, pursuits, Public Order, and the use of infrared; the police helicopter in action – case studies of typical missions from different forces around the UK; and finally behind the scenes – crew recruitment and selection, helicopter maintenance, despatch and flight following.

More Details
Part number: H6570
Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 192
ISBN-13: 9781785215704
ISBN-10: 1785215701
Publication date: Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Language: English
Author(s): Richard Brandon

View AllClose

Related Products

The Blitz - Haynes Operations Manual The Blitz - Haynes Operations Manual
Add to Cart

The Blitz - Haynes Operations Manual

Haynes

$49.95
The Blitz was one of the gravest threats the UK has faced in its long history. From August 1940 to May 1941, the island nation was subjected to a relentless campaign of aerial bombing. German night...
ir Ambulance Haynes Operations Manual (9781785212062) ir Ambulance Haynes Operations Manual (9781785212062)
Add to Cart

Air Ambulance Haynes Operations Manual

Haynes

$49.95
A unique insight into the UK air-ambulance service, with the aim of raising awareness of the remarkable work carried out by the services, and the effort required behind the scenes to ensure the...
Roman Soldier - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215650) Roman Soldier - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215650)
Add to Cart

Roman Soldier - Haynes Operations Manual

Haynes

$49.95
The history of the Roman Empire and its technological and military prowess, resounds through the ages. At its height the empire covered five million square kilometres and held sway over 70 million...
Out of stock
The Haynes Manual On Air Conditioning The Haynes Manual On Air Conditioning

The Haynes Manual On Air Conditioning

Haynes

$66.95
By: Martynn Randall . The Haynes Manual On Air Conditioning - this book covers theory of operation, maintenance, fault finding and repair for automotive air conditioning applications. Servicing,...