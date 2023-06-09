Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019

No marque has captured the passion for driving like Porsche. The Saratoga Automobile Museum has collaborated with architect Steven Harris to display 22 of the rarest air-cooled Porsches, along with several of the most extreme water-cooled RS 911s. This amazing Porsche collection includes Carerras, speedsters, coupes, and more, and it covers Porsche models from the last seven decades. All of the exhibit's cars have been captured in amazing visual detail by James Lipman, a photographer favoured by both manufacturers and various popular publications such as Car and Driver, Motor Trend, and Top Gear. The stunning images are accompanied by specs, history, and driving impressions from leading journalists including Jethro Bovingdon, Dickie Meaden, and Andrew Frankel. Not only can you see the full-colour images of these cars and learn details of their history, you will also experience the feeling of sitting behind the wheel yourself through the words of these top automotive writers.