Schiffer Publishing

Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780764364167
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
  • Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
  • Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
  • Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
  • Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
  • Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
  • Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
$150.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

No marque has captured the passion for driving like Porsche. The Saratoga Automobile Museum has collaborated with architect Steven Harris to display 22 of the rarest air-cooled Porsches, along with several of the most extreme water-cooled RS 911s. This amazing Porsche collection includes Carerras, speedsters, coupes, and more, and it covers Porsche models from the last seven decades. All of the exhibit's cars have been captured in amazing visual detail by James Lipman, a photographer favoured by both manufacturers and various popular publications such as Car and Driver, Motor Trend, and Top Gear. The stunning images are accompanied by specs, history, and driving impressions from leading journalists including Jethro Bovingdon, Dickie Meaden, and Andrew Frankel. Not only can you see the full-colour images of these cars and learn details of their history, you will also experience the feeling of sitting behind the wheel yourself through the words of these top automotive writers.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Air & Water - Rare Porsches 1956-2019
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
288
Author:
Saratoga Automobile Museum, James Lipman
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Porsche Spyders Type 550 1953 - 1956 Porsche Spyders Type 550 1953 - 1956

Porsche Spyders Type 550 1953 - 1956

Iconografix

$89.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . The pedigree of Porsche as car designers was brilliantly affirmed by its creation of the 550 Spyder competition roadster. See the 550 Spyder in all its variations, from its...
Porsche Sport 2019 (9783948501020)
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2019

Group C

$169.95
ISBN: 9783948501020 The 27th edition of this annual matches its predecessors in every aspect. This year, onceagain, every enthusiastic fan of thus successful publication will benefit from the many...